Total hopes to move ahead with Iran gas project despite Trump, CEO says

Total (TOT -0.9% ) says it will try to push ahead with its Iran gas project if the U.S. decides to impose unilateral sanctions on the country.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne says the French company would examine the consequences of any decision by Pres. Trump, and would comply if there are any laws that oblige it to withdraw from Iran, but would continue with the project if the European Union, China and Russia continue to believe the current nuclear accord can be applied.

Pouyanne says there is little financial risk to TOT from the current situation because it will only make an investment decision on the project around the end of the year.

TOT became the first Western oil major to sign an agreement with Iran to develop part of the South Pars, the world’s largest gas field; TOT is operator of the $5B project with a 50.1% stake.