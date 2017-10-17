Canadian Pacific keeps operating expenses in check

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) slipped past EPS estimates with its Q3 report.

The company's operating profit improved 100 bps to 56.7% during the quarter.

A lower level of compensation and benefits this year helped keep operating expenses in check.

For the full year, Canadian Pacific expects double-digit EPS growth.

"We remain grounded in our foundations of precision railroading and continue to pursue sustainable, profitable growth, which has us well-positioned to finish the year with strong momentum leading into 2018 and beyond," says CEO Keith Creel.

