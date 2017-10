Q3 EPS excluding other comprehensive income of $0.43 vs $0.30 one year ago. Expectations were for $0.38.

Revenue of $426M up from $345M a year ago, with income before taxes of $268M vs. $183M.

Highlights include net interest income up 34% Y/Y, and commissions up 13%. Trading gains down 71% Y/Y as the wind down of the U.S. options market making business was completed.

Conference call at 4:30 ET

