Cree reports narrow Q1, guidance beats; shares - 5.3%

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares are down 5.25% aftermarket following Q1 results that met EPS estimates and narrowly beat revenue estimates. The company’s Q2 revenue guidance narrowly beats consensus at the high end of the $340M to $360M range and meets EPS with a broad guidance of -$0.01 to $0.04.

Segment sales: Lighting products, $149.7M (-19% Y/Y, 21.3% gross margin); LED products, $144.5M (5% Y/Y, 26.9% margin); Wolfspeed, $66M (+33% Y/Y, 49% margin).

Expenses: Total operating expenses were down slightly on the year to $114.4M.

Key financials: Non-GAAP consolidated gross margin was 27.8%, down from 29.6% in last year’s period. Free cash flow was $15.2M compared to a $3.5M loss last year. Cree ended the quarter with $152M in cash and equivalents. SG&A spending had the only notable drop, falling 8% to $63M. R&D accounted for $42M.

Press release

Previously: Cree EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Oct. 17)