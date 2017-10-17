Continental sells 1M barrels Of Bakken crude for export to China

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says it sold more than 1M barrels of Bakken crude oil for November delivery to Atlantic Trading and Marketing, which intends to export the oil to China.

The sale is significant because it is the first-ever sale of Bakken crude specifically for delivery overseas, and CLR it "begins a new chapter in our long-term strategy to establish multiple international markets for American light sweet oil."

CLR says daily sales transactions of 33.5K bbl/day in November will take place in Cushing, Okla., and Atlantic Trading then plans to transport the oil for loading on tankers at Texas ports.