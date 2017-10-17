STRATA Skin Sciences inks deal with aesthetic medical market-focused group purchasing organization; shares ahead 31% after hours

Thinly traded nano cap STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is up 31% after hours on increased volume in response to its agreement with MedResults Network (MRN), a group purchasing organization (GPO) that supports the aesthetic medical market.

MedResults researches product categories, selects products that deliver substantial value and negotiates pricing for its membership that includes dermatology and plastic surgery practices, facial plastic practices and MediSpas.

MedResults President Jeff Routledge says, “We are excited about the opportunity to assist STRATA in marketing their products to our membership. STRATA’s Aesthetic products, Nordlys and STRATAPEN, are excellent products that are in growing sectors of the Aesthetic market. MRN’s mission is to offer our members best-in-class products from world class companies through pricing that can only be achieved by leveraging the buying power of our 3,000 member practices and medical spas.”

Full launch to MRN members commences this week.