Stocks score another slim win, headed by health care

Stocks eked out another day of gains, marked by the Dow's rise above 23K for the first time en route to a new all-time closing high; the S&P 500 also edged to a new record close, while the Nasdaq came up just short, finishing just below unchanged.

Health care stocks (+1.3%) rallied, led by Dow component UnitedHealth, which surged 5.5% to a new all-time high after reporting better than expected earnings, and fellow Dow member Johnson & Johnson, which rose 3.4% on above-consensus earnings and revenues.

The financial sector (-0.6%) was a laggard, despite quarterly results from Goldman Sachs (-2.6%) and Morgan Stanley (+0.4%) that beat top and bottom line estimates.

U.S. Treasury prices settled mostly higher, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year note lower by a basis point to 2.30% with the two-year yield finishing unchanged at 1.54%.

U.S. crude oil tacked on a penny to settle at $51.88/bbl after reaching as high as $52.25.