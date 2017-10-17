Lam Research reports Q4, guidance beats but Shipments dropped 6%

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares are down 0.8% aftermarket following Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q1 guidance: Shipments, $2.5B to $2.7B; revenue, $2.45B to $2.65B (consensus: $2.47B); gross margin, 46.5% to 48.5%; operating margin, 29% to $31%; EPS, $3.53 to $3.77 (consensus: $3.28).

Shipments were down 6% on the year to $2.38B with the percentage of shipments to China dropping 4% on the year to 10%. Deferred revenues totaled $938M, down from the $966M in the prior year’s quarter.

Cash: cash flow from operating activities totaled $858M and went towards $155M in share repurchases, $302M in debt payments, and $73M of dividend payouts. Lam ended the quarter with $6.4B in cash and equivalents.

