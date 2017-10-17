NAFTA talks pushed into next year amid ‘significant conceptual gaps’

Talks to revise NAFTA will go into next year, with the next round of talks starting in Mexico City on Nov. 17 instead of later this month as expected, citing "significant conceptual gaps."

A joint statement from the representatives from U.S., Canada and Mexico mentioned some progress in less controversial parts of the talks, but individual remarks were more pessimistic about finding common ground.

In recent weeks Mexican and Canadian officials - joined by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups - have objected to “America first” language proposed by the Trump administration that could make it harder to trade auto parts and other goods in the trade bloc, for example.

