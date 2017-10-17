Ackman presses ADP fight at WSJ conference

Pershing Square's Bill Ackman is working to keep the heat on Automatic Data Processing (ADP -0.8% ) in their proxy fight, saying the company is worried more about "making its numbers" than developing technology.

“There’s no ownership culture in the board room,” Ackman said in an interview at a Wall Street Journal conference.

ADP has nominated its 10-person board for re-election at a Nov. 7 meeting, while Ackman is pressing for three board seats, one for himself and two others for Pershing Square nominees.

While Ackman said he doesn't see himself making more technology investments, he considers ADP different since it's a services business based on long-term relationships and high switching costs.

In a statement, Pershing Square says an independent survey conducted by Sanford Bernstein found 83% of ADP's current long shareholders support the firm's involvement with the company, and that 71% supported Pershing Square nominees receiving "one or more seats" in the election.