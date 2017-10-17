MobileIron -10% after naming new CEO, offering preliminary Q3 results

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) -10.5% after-hours on news that President and CEO Barry Mainz is leaving the company, effective immediately, to be replaced by CFO Simon Biddiscombe; VP of Finance Shawn Ayers will serve as interim CFO.

Biddiscombe has served as CFO since 2015 and previously was CFO of ServiceSource International and President and CEO of QLogic during 2010-13.

MOBL also issued below-consensus Q3 revenue guidance of $42M-443M, vs, $45.1M analyst consensus estimate, with expected gross billings of $49.5M-$50.5M, which represents Y/Y growth of 5%-7%.