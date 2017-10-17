Exxon starts production on new Mont Belvieu polyethylene line

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it has started production at the first of two new 650K tons/year high performance polyethylene lines at its plastics plant in Mont Belvieu, Tex.

The full expansion project at Mont Belvieu will increase the plant’s polyethylene capacity by 1.3M tons/year and bring total production to 2.5M tons/year, making it one of the biggest polyethylene plants in the world.

XOM says the facility positions it to take advantage of the growing global market for plastics; demand for the base chemical ethylene is expected to grow by 5.5M-6M tons/year, assuming 2.5%-3% GDP growth, according to IHS Markit.