Johnson & Johnson gets court reversal of verdict over talc cancer risks

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) today won a reversal of a $72M verdict that had favored the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer they claimed was caused by her use of the company’s talc-based products.

A Missouri Court of Appeals said that given a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that limited where injury lawsuits could be filed, the case over the Alabama resident’s death should not have been tried in St. Louis.

JNJ faces lawsuits by 4,800 plaintiffs nationally asserting similar claims over its talc-based products, with many in Missouri, where the February 2016 verdict for the family was the first of four jury awards totaling $307M, and in California, where in August a jury awarded a woman $417M.