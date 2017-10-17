SEC charges Rio Tinto, two former top execs with fraud

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and two of its former top executives are charged with fraud by the SEC, which says they inflated the value of coal assets in Mozambique acquired in 2011 for $3.7B.

The SEC says that soon after the deal was completed, Rio learned that the acquisition would yield less coal and of a lower quantity than expected, but by concealing the problems with the deal and making misleading public statements, the company and the executives - former CEO Tom Albanese and former CFO Guy Elliott - were able to raise $5.5B from U.S. investors.

Earlier today, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority announced a settlement with Rio in which the company would pay a £27M ($35.6M) fine to settle claims that it breached accounting rules in connection with the Mozambique assets.