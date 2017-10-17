Snap, NBCUniversal team on studio joint venture

Snap (SNAP +0.1% ) and NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.4% ) are pairing on a joint venture to create original scripted shows for Snapchat aimed at the platform's mobile audience.

The two have an exclusive deal, differentiating it from more open content partnerships at Facebook (FB +0.9% ) and YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL +0.2% ), and will focus on "longer" mobile content (shows of 8-10 minutes) in order to keep users glued to the platform.

The two had already worked together on shorter material, and NBCU is a Snap investor.

The first creative hires for the project are Mark and Jay Duplass, creators of HBO shows Togetherness, Animals and Room 104.