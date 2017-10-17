Northern Trust names O'Grady to become CEO in January; Waddell to retire

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) says CEO Frederick Waddell will step down on Jan. 1, when Michael O'Grady will assume CEO duties in addition to his current position as President.

O'Grady has been NTRS President since this January, after served as President of the Corporate & Institutional Services business and as Executive VP and CFO; before joining NTRS in 2011, he was a Managing Director in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Investment Banking Group.

Waddell, who has served as CEO since 2008 and has worked for the company for 42 years, will remain as Chairman.