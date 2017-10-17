ComScore names Fink CFO, adds NFL's McKenna-Doyle to board

ComScore (SCOR -0.2% ) has named Gregory Fink its new chief financial officer, taking over for interim CFO David Kay, and added Michelle McKenna-Doyle to its board.

Kay, the co-founder and managing partner of CrossCountry Consulting, had stepped into the interim role after David Chemerow resigned last month.

Fink had been named executive VP, Finance, on Oct. 3. He's the new CFO and treasurer effective immediately; before joining comScore, he was controller and chief accounting officer at Fannie Mae.

McKenna-Doyle is senior VP and chief information officer of the National Football League. She's joining as an independent director pursuant to a settlement deal the company made with Starboard Value, one of comScore's biggest shareholders.