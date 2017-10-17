Airbus-Bombardier stunner "a big stick up Boeing's tailpipe"

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares finished only 0.4% lower in tofday's trade, but the surprise deal in which Airbus ([EADSF]], OTCPK:EADSY) agreed to take a controlling stake in Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) CSeries program (I, II) likely will be “a thorn in Boeing’s side going forward.”

Barron's Avi Salzman notes that with renewed competitive pressure, investors might be less likely to pay up for Boeing stock, which trades at a rich 24x expected earnings, a 35% premium to the broader market and well above the company’s five-year average of 16x.

As part of the deal, Airbus plans to add CSeries production at its factory in Alabama to serve a U.S. customer, a move National Bank's Cameron Doerkson says will make Boeing’s trade complaint against the program “moot," and that even if the U.S. still backs Boeing, "it will ultimately not keep the CSeries out of the important U.S. market.”

Scott Hamilton, an aviation industry analyst with Leeham Co., says the new partnership not only guarantees the future of the new airplane and the demise of Airbus’ smaller A319 jet, but it also “thrusts a big stick up Boeing’s tailpipe.”

"If Boeing had left Bombardier alone, it would have faced an extremely weak competitor in a plane size it long ago decided not to play in," Heard On The Street's Alex Frangos writes. "The risk for Boeing investors is that the company now feels enough small-jet envy that it goes and spends money to do something about it."