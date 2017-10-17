Amazon Studios chief Price resigns in harassment scandal

Amazon Studios (NASDAQ:AMZN) head Roy Price has resigned, after details of a sexual harassment accusation became public late last week.

The studio's COO, Albert Cheng, will oversee the operation while the company searches for Price’s replacement.

Price was suspended by AMZN last week when Isa Hackett, a producer on the AMZN program The Man in the High Castle, went public with her complaint that Price sexually harassed her in 2015.

Price also received criticism for his close business relationship with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

“This is a necessary move because of the sexual harassment allegation, but I think it’s a convenient excuse to replace him,” says a Wedbush Securities analyst.