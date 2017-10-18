Communist Party Congress begins in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened a critical Communist Party Congress today with a pledge to build a "modern socialist country" that will remain open to the world.

The nation will also push ahead with market-oriented reforms of its foreign exchange rate as well as its financial system, and let the market play a decisive role in the allocation of resources.

The twice-a-decade meeting will run for a week until Oct. 24.

Shanghai +0.2% to 3,380.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, KWEB, YANG, CYB, GXC, FXP, PGJ, MCHI, HAO, CQQQ, TAO, CNY, CHIX, PEK, CHIQ, CHN, TDF, KBA, QQQC, ASHS, XPP, CNXT, CHAU, YXI, CN, FCA, YAO, CHAD, GCH, CXSE, JFC, FXCH, CHII, CHIE, ECNS, AFTY, KFYP, CHIM, EWHS, FCHI, CWEB, FHK, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, CNHX, XINA, OBOR