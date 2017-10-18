China skips currency manipulator label

The U.S. Treasury has declined to name China a currency manipulator although it remained critical of the government's economic policies ahead of a planned visit to Beijing by President Trump.

The semi-annual currency report said no countries deserved the label, but kept China on a watch list for special attention because of its large trade surplus with the United States.

