Peso, loonie rebound after NAFTA announcement

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso reversed losses and jumped against the dollar after trade officials said they were extending the negotiations towards a new NAFTA trade deal into next year.

"People seemed to have been thinking NAFTA was going to get ripped to shreds, and this is going to be the end of it," said Marck McCormick, North American head of forex strategy at TD Securities.

ETFs: EWW, EWC, FXC, MXF, MXE, CNDA, DBMX, EWCS, HEWW, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, MEXX