Merck's Keytruda doubles survival over chemo in lung cancer study

Updated data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-024 study assessing Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as monotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express high levels of PD-L1 showed a significant treatment benefit over chemotherapy. The results were presented at the 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Yokohama, Japan.

The additional six months of data continued to show treatment with KEYTRUDA reduced the risk of death by 37% (hazard ratio = 0.63) and increased overall survival by more than one year, more than double the OS for chemo (30 months vs. 14.2 months).

Overall response rate for the KEYTRUDA cohort was 45.5% compared to 29.8% for chemo. Median duration of response was not reached versus 7.1 months for chemo.

Previously: FDA OKs new indication for Merck's cancer med Keytruda (Oct. 24, 2016)