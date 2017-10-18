Lilly teams up with CureVac to develop cancer vaccines based on mRNA technology

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) enters into a global immuno-oncology collaboration with Tubingen, Germany-based CureVac AG aimed at developing up to five therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the latter's proprietary RNActive technology which utilizes messenger RNA to target tumor neoantigens for a more robust anticancer immune response.

Under the terms of the agreement, CureVac will receive $50M upfront, a €45M equity investment, up to $1.7B in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. It will be responsible for mRNA design, formulation and manufacturing of clinical supply while retaining the option to co-promote the vaccines in Germany.