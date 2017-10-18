Fogo De Chao slides after sharp cut in guidance

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) trades lower after a preliminary report of Q3 revenue and profit falls short of estimates.

The restaurant operator reports comparable sales fell 5.1% during the quarter as hurricanes and other factors impacted results. "Though we anticipated traffic pressures as a result of lapping last year’s Olympic Games in Brazil, we also continued to feel the impact of industry softness in the U.S.," says CEO Larry Johnson.

Looking ahead, Fogo lowers full-year revenue guidance to a range of $315M to $320M vs. $318B consensus and sees EPS guidance falling in a range of $0.77 to $0.80 vs. $0.92 to $0.95 prior and $0.91 consensus.