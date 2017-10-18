Higher interest rates boost U.S. Bancorp income

Q3 net income of $1.563B or $0.88 per share vs. $1.502B and $0.84 one year ago.

Net interest margin of 3.10% up six basis points from Q2 and 12 basis points from a year ago; net interest income of $3.135B up 8.4% Y/Y. Average total loans up 3% Y/Y. Average total deposits of $16.6B up 5.2%.

ROA of 1.38% up two basis points Y/Y; ROE of 13.6% up 10 basis points; Tangible efficiency ratio improves to 53.5 from 53.7; book value per share of $25.98 up from $24.78.

79% of Q3 income returned to owners in the form of buybacks and dividends.

Conference call at 8 ET

USB flat premarket