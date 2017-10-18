More on Supervalu's Q2 results

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) reports Wholesale net sales rose 58% to $2.74B in Q2, primarily due to sales from the acquired Unified Grocers business, sales to new customers and increased sales to new stores operated by existing customers.

Retail net sales squeezed 1.1% to $1.02B and identical store sales down 3.5%.

Gross margin rate fell 280 bps to 11.3% primarily due to the change in business segment mix, with Wholesale representing a larger portion of total sales and gross profit.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 250 bps to 9.7%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net earnings from continuing operations: $31M to $50M; Adjusted EBITDA: $475M to $495M.