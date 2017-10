Bank of America Merrill Lynch warns that Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) could miss estimates due to the extra pressure of high labor costs.

The firm thinks the restaurant operator will struggle to lower labor costs as a percentage of sales to below 27% even if it trims some hours from employee shifts.

The BAML rating on Chipotle drops to Underperform from Neutral and the price target is slashed to $285 from $390.