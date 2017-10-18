Futures tick up as earnings pour in

Futures are edging higher as investors turn their attention to corporate earnings and new data releases. Dow +0.3% ; S&P 500 +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.1% .

Results are scheduled for eBay, American Express, Abbott Labs, U.S. Bancorp and United Continental, as well as the Fed's Beige Book, which is a periodic snapshot on the health of the U.S. economy.

Oil is up 0.8% at $52.29/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1281/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.33%.

