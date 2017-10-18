Novartis' eltrombopag shows long-term treatment benefit in patients with low blood platelets

Results from a long-term open-label extension study, EXTEND, assessing Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) eltrombopag (branded as Promacta in the U.S.) in adult patients with chronic/persistent ideopathic thrombocytopenia (ITP) showed most experienced sustained responses and many no longer needed concomitant ITP medications. The results were just published online in the journal Blood.

The study evaluated patients for up to eight years of continuous treatment (median exposure = 2.4 yrs). Median platelet counts were elevated to least the lower end of the desired range with two weeks of treatment with Promacta and maintained for more than four years. Post-baseline bleeding rates declined and most that did occur were minor/mild.

Promacta was first approved in the U.S. in November 2008.