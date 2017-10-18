PG&E should be broken up if responsible for California fires, lawmaker says

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) should be broken up if it is found to be at fault for the devastating wildfires that swept across northern California, a state senator said yesterday.

“If we find that in this particular case - and we don’t know the cause yet - then frankly I don’t think PG&E should do business in California anymore,”the senator said. “They’ve crossed the line too many times."

The senator's district includes San Bruno, the site of a deadly gas explosion and fire from a PG&E natural gas pipeline in 2010.

PG&E shares have plunged 17% since Oct. 11, when California’s Public Utilities Commission and Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency, began looking into the utility's potential role in the fires.

Despite the arrest of a suspected arsonist, Cal Fire said yesterday that it continues to investigate the cause of the fires.