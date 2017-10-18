Facebook outlines Watch plans, announces new series

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) hasn’t decided whether to create original content for its Watch platform for short series.

Head of global creative strategy Ricky Van Veen says at a conference, “We’re very early, we’re still figuring it out.”

Van Veen says he wants the focus on “the creator or uploader or producer” to “amplify those voices.”

Watch, which has an audience of 2B people thanks to the social network, has no set launch date for rolling out to international markets.

Van Veen also uses the conference to announce that Simon Fuller will create an English-language version of a hit Scandinavian teen drama called “Skam” for Watch.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

