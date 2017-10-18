Spectrum Pharma's poziotinib shows encouraging effect in treatment-resistant lung cancer patients in mid-stage study; shares ahead 28%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is up 28% premarket on modest volume in response to its announcement of positive preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing poziotinib in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients whose tumors express exon 20 insertion mutations, a profile with a poor prognosis. The results were presented at the 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Yokohama, Japan.

All 11 treated patients have reached their first scan and have experienced some level of tumor shrinkage.

On the safety front, the dose of poziotinib had to be reduced in 55% (n=6) of the patients due to side effects. Adverse events included rash, diarrhea, paronychia (infection in the skin around the fingernails or toenails) and mucositis.

The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss and clarify a regulatory pathway to approval.

Poziotinib is a pan-HER inhibitor that blocks signaling through the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) family of tyrosine-kinase receptors, including HER receptor mutations. Its mechanism of action restricts the proliferation of tumor cells that overexpress the receptors.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.