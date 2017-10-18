Assurant to buy Warranty Group in $2.5B deal

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) agrees to acquire protection plan provider The Warranty Group in a deal that valued at $2.5B, including debt.

The Warranty Group, a unit of P-E firm TPG, provides extended warranty contracts for various consumer goods and has annual revenues of more than $1B.

When the deal is completed, which is expected in H1 2018, AIZ will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TWG Holdings, whose name will be changed to Assurant Ltd., with current AIZ shareholders owning 77% of the combined entity.