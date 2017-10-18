Higher rates boost Northern Trust; expense initiative aims to cut $250M

Q3 net income of $298.4M or $1.20 per share vs. $257.6M and $1.08 one year ago.

Net interest income up 18% Y/Y to $366.2M; net interest margin of 1.29% up 15 basis points. Noninterest income up 9% to $991M.

Assets under custody up 16% to $7.75T; assets under management up 19% to $1.125T.

The "Value For Spend" initiative aims to reduce expense run-rate by about $250M by 2020. Total noninterest expense in Q3 was $935.6B.

Conference call at 12 ET

NTRS flat premarket