Ignyta's entrectinib shows 78% response rate in certain patients with advanced lung cancer; shares ahead 30% premarket

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) is up 30% premarket on robust volume in response its announcement of updated clinical data on lung cancer candidate entrectinib. The results were presented at the 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Yokohama, Japan.

In non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients whose tumors harbor NTRK or ROS1 fusions, entrectinib demonstrated a 78% response rate as determined by the investigator and a 69% response rate confirmed independently. Median duration of response was 28.6 months and median progression-free survival was 29.6 months. 83% (n=5/6) of evaluable patients with measurable central nervous system (CNS) metastases at presentation responded to treatment.

CEO Jonathan Lim, M.D., says, "Based on these data, we believe that entrectinib has the potential to be a best-in-class therapeutic option as a first-line targeted therapy for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC. The extended duration of response and progression free survival times observed in these interim data are particularly compelling, and we believe may be driven by entrectinib’s CNS activity. Entrectinib is designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, allowing it to both address preexisting CNS lesions and have the potential to prevent or delay the onset of metastases to the brain, a common site of progression, particularly in NSCLC.”

Entrectinib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is being developed for the treatment of a variety of tumor types. Tyrosine kinase is an enzyme that serves as an "on/off" switch in many cellular functions. If stuck "on" unregulated cell growth occurs.