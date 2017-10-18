Magna forms strategic electric powertrain JV in China

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) announces the signing of a joint venture agreement with SAIC Motor subsidiary Huayu Automotive Systems Co. in a deal expected to expand its global electrified powertrain lineup.

The company says the JV will initially produce an electric-drive powertrain system for a German automaker

"China is the number-one growth market in the world, and they have been clear about their intended leadership in bringing hybrid and electric vehicles to market," says Magna CEO Don Walker.

"Combining strengths with HASCO helps position Magna and the joint venture for future growth and success," he adds.

MGA +2.36% premarket to $54.71.

