Stifel lowers near-term expectations on MGM Resorts

Stifel Nicolaus downgrades MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) to Hold from Buy as it takes near-term EPS expectations lower.

On a longer time horizon, the investment firm thinks that MGM's bottom line will see the benefits of the new Macau Cotai and Springfield, MA properties as well as improved Strip margins.

Stifel's price target on MGM is dropped to $33 from $38. The stock is also removed from its "Stifel Select List."