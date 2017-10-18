Protalix out-licenses Fabry candidate PRX-102 to Chiesi; shares ahead 38% premarket

Nano cap Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) jumps 38% premarket on robust volume in response to its ex-U.S. license and collaboration agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Protalix will receive $25M upfront, up to $25M for development costs (capped at $10M/yr), up to $320M in milestones and tiered royalties from 15 - 35% on net sales.

Chiesi receives exclusive rights to PLX-102 for all markets outside of the U.S.

PRX-102 is chemically modified version of a recombinant therapeutic enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A.

Fabry disease is an inherited disorder caused by mutations in the gene that codes for alpha-galactosidase A. It is characterized by the buildup of Gb3 in the body's cells.

