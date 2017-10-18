No gaming provisions in new Pennsylvania funding bill

The Pennsylvania House approved by a vote of 102 to 88 a new funding bill that doesn't include an expansion or details on online gambling.

Despite the apparent setback, state lawmakers say that gambling provisions could be added in later to the bill to fill out budget gaps, although it's unclear if those provisions will include online poker, daily fantasy games or video gaming terminals at retail locations such as truck stops and bars.

PA-related casino stocks: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI).

