NCI announces earnings update

"At the time of our Q3 earnings call, with limited visibility on the impact of Hurricane Harvey, we had estimated that fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA would be negatively impacted by $3M-$8M. Since that time, we have seen the subsequent storms create a further dampening effect on our near-term business...we now estimate that fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA will be negatively impacted by $7M-$10M as a collective result of those major storms," said NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) CEO Donald Riley.

"Although these storms have revised the fourth quarter results to the lower end of our Adjusted EBITDA range, customer sentiment overall remains positive and while it cannot be assured, it is generally expected that orders that are currently postponed or deferred will contribute to 2018 full-year results.