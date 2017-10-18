World’s first floating wind farm starts production

Statoil (NYSE:STO) says its Hywind project, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm, has started delivering electricity to the grid in Scotland.

Hywind has five turbines floating 16 miles off the coast of Peterhead and has a capacity of 30 MW; the project, which cost ~£200M ($263M) to build, will power ~20K homes.

“Hywind can be used for water depths up to 800 meters, thus opening up areas that so far have been inaccessible for offshore wind,” the company says.

Some of the energy generated by the turbines in the sea will be stored in batteries; STO has installed one of its Batwind lithium devices, which can store 1 MW-hour of power, and will help steady the flow of power generated by the wind farm.