Housing starts take a step back

September housing starts came in at a seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of 1.127M - down 4.7% from August, and up 6.1% from the year-ago level.

Single-family starts of 829K were down 4.6% from August.

Building permits of 1.215M were down 4.5% from August, and off 4.3% from a year ago.

Checking the South, housing starts of 527K were down 9.3% from August. Starts were also down in the Northeast and Midwest, but they rose 15% in the West.

The Home Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:ITB) is flat in premarket action.

Bond prices continue under pressure with the 10-year Treasury yield up three basis points to 2.33%. TLT -0.6% , TBT +1.2%

