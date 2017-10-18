Total CEO foresees new wave of investment in U.S. shale industry

Total (NYSE:TOT) CEO Patrick Pouyanne predicts the U.S. shale industry will see another wave of investment, as producers are betting strongly against a fall in oil prices.

“Our U.S. colleagues are hedging like mad at $56/bbl, so we will see another wave of investment in U.S. shale, no doubt about it,” Pouyanne says at the Oil & Money conference in London.

The CEO also says OPEC’s efforts to boost prices and balance the oil market are working but the oil supply agreement will need to be extended beyond the current March 2018 end date to achieve the goal of eliminating the supply glut.

He also says TOT expects to give a green light by year-end for the development of the Libra offshore field in Brazil, which will produce up to 150K bbl/day.