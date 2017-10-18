EA -2.3% after move to shutter Visceral, delay 'Star Wars' game

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is down 2.3% premarket after word that it's closing down its Visceral studio, throwing a delay into plans for a new action-adventure set in the Star Wars universe.

That new single-player game (a "story-based, linear adventure") had been set to launch late in fiscal 2019, but the company will report a new time frame for it in the future after development moves to EA's Worldwide Studios team with leadership from Vancouver.

"It has become clear that to deliver an experience that players will want to come back to and enjoy for a long time to come, we needed to pivot the design," the company says in a site update.

Visceral started out as EA's Redwood Shores studio and has developed a wide number of games over nearly 20 years.