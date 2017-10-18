HanesBrands announces in-line preliminary Q3 results

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) announces preliminary Q3 results.

The company expects to report sales of approximately $1.80B for the quarter vs. $1.80B consensus and EPS of ~$0.60, also in-line with the consensus estimate.

The company also also expects YTD net cash from operations of approximately $330M.

"We met our goal of returning to organic growth, and we continued to generate strong operating cash flow,” says Hanes CEO Gerald Evans Jr.

HanesBrands is due to release its full earnings report on November 1.

Source: Press Release