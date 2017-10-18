Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

|By:, SA News Editor

SSKN +38% on deal with aesthetic medical market-focused group purchasing organization.

SPPI +34% as poziotinib shows encouraging effect in treatment-resistant lung cancer patients in mid-stage study.

OPTT +31%.

RXDX +22% as entrectinib shows 78% response rate in certain patients with advanced lung cancer.

BNTC +15% as USPTO has issued it a new patent (No. 9,790,502) covering its RNA interference (RNAi) agent to treat hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

HCLP +10% on buyback program.

NEOT +9% on merger with Evofem.

APHB +9%.

TNDM +8%.

IDXG +9%.

LTBR +8% on receiving notice of allowance in China for key patent relating to innovative metallic fuel design.

IBM +7%.

TRXC +6%.

ADHD +6%.