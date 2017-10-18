Viacom, Charter come to agreement on channel carriage renewal

After a short extension, Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) have come to an agreement on terms in a multi-year channel carriage deal keeping Viacom's content on Spectrum systems.

Premarket, VIAB is up 0.7% .

The deal was high stakes for Viacom, which has wrestled with declining ratings and reaches 16.6M households via Spectrum.

Such disputes are now common, though, as content programming costs continue to rise and new streaming offerings keep pressing on the current distribution model.

