AbbVie teams up with Harpoon Therapeutics in immuno-oncology; shares up 1% premarket

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is up 1% premarket on average volume on the heels of the announcement that it has inked an immuno-oncology (I/O) research collaboration with Arix Bioscience unit Harpoon Therapeutics.

The partnership will leverage Harpoon's tri-specific T-cell activating construct (TriTAC) platform with AbbVie's research-stage I/O targets aimed at developing novel cancer therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Harpoon will engineer and evaluate TriTAC molecules directed against selected cancer targets. AbbVie will have the right to pursue further development and commercialization. Financial terms are not disclosed.