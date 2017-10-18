Longbow upgrades GoPro; shares +4.2%

Longbow upgrades GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from Neutral to Buy with a $13 price target based.

Analyst Joe Wittine says the company “stabilized the ship” in early 2017 and improved execution, which isn’t priced into the current valuation.

Wittine also says the Google Clips-based selloff earlier this month was misguided because it’s not a competing product.

The analyst moves $30M of forecasted Q4 sales to Q1 due to planned inventory reductions. FY18 sales estimate now $1.5B with Q1 loss per share forecasted at $0.14 compared to the $0.23 loss consensus.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

GoPro shares are up 4.23% premarket.

Previously: GoPro shares down after Google launch event (Oct. 4)

Previously: GoPro up after JPMorgan dismisses Clips concerns (Oct. 6)